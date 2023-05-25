AC Milan have made an offer in the region of €10m as they look to win the race to sign Metz striker Georges Mikautadze ahead of Burnley.

Who is Georges Mikautadze?

The 22-year-old Georgian international is currently playing in the French second division with Metz, and he has enjoyed a superb individual campaign, scoring 23 goals in 35 games, to help the team to third in the table as they chase automatic promotion.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Mikautadze is attracting attention from elsewhere, and it’s been suggested for some time that Burnley are keeping tabs on the player.

However, AC Milan are also keen on the attacker, and Foot Mercato have claimed that they’ve made an offer of around €10m for the player, although it’s unclear whether that will be accepted by Metz.

The update adds that Paolo Maldini has already spoken to the player on a few occasions as he looks to convince the player that his long-term future lies at the San Siro.

As well as that, it’s stated that the Italian giants could be willing to loan Mikautadze back to Metz next season, as long as they are promoted to Ligue 1, which would obviously make the deal more appealing to the French side.

Having won promotion to the Premier League, Burnley are expected to be very busy in the transfer market over the coming months, and adding additional firepower is going to be a priority for Vincent Kompany, as he looks to build a team that is capable of competing in the top-flight.

Burnley could have to look elsewhere

There’s no denying that Mikautadze is a good player, and his goal record this season is fantastic, and, at 22, he has the potential to get even better. So, it makes sense that Burnley are keeping tabs, but AC Milan’s interest could be problematic.

Even if Mikautadze isn’t going to get regular game time straight away, they are a huge club, and the prospect of moving to the club is going to appeal to anyone.

So, Burnley may need to look elsewhere unless they can offer a better package to Metz, as they do need to bring in a new striker this summer, and it will be one of the most important signings that the Clarets make ahead of their top-flight return.