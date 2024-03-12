Highlights Lazio eyes Jack Clarke & Jobe Bellingham for summer; Sunderland faces potential asset sales.

Lazio remain interested in Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, whilst they are also keen on his teammate Jobe Bellingham ahead of the summer window.

Sunderland’s summer transfer plans

It’s fair to say that 2024 has been a disaster for the Black Cats, with the club having made the decision to sack Michael Beale just two months into his time at the Stadium of Light.

However, his departure hasn’t sparked a turnaround, with assistant Mike Dodds taking charge for the remainder of the campaign.

Championship Table (As it stands March 11th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 36 -6 53 10 Cardiff City 37 -6 53 11 Middlesbrough 36 0 50 12 Sunderland 37 3 47 13 Bristol City 37 -1 47 14 Watford 37 1 45 15 Swansea City 37 -12 43 16 Millwall 37 -12 43

Yet, they have lost four games in a row under Dodds, which means they are currently on a six-game losing streak, effectively ending any chance they had of making the top six.

Failure to win promotion is likely to have a knock-on effect at Sunderland, and they could be forced to cash in on a few key assets in the summer.

Lazio chasing Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham

The standout candidate to move on is Clarke, as he has been brilliant for the Wearside outfit this season, and it’s no coincidence the losing run has come whilst he is out injured.

Clarke has scored 15 goals in 33 appearances in the Championship, with such form attracting plenty of admirers in January. The likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham were credited with an interest, and Lazio had an offer turned down for the ex-Leeds man.

And, according to Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Sport Witness, the Italian giants have maintained their interest in Clarke, and they could return with an offer in the summer.

Furthermore, the update states that Jobe Bellingham is another player who they are keen on, although there is an acceptance that a deal for the England youth international could be a difficult one to do.

Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland contracts

Pleasingly for Sunderland, they won’t be in a position where they have to sell this summer from a contract perspective, as Clarke has a deal that runs until the summer of 2026. Meanwhile, Bellingham is tied down for a year longer than that.

Therefore, they should be able to get significant sums for their top talents if they do decide to sell.

Keeping Clarke is likely to be harder because his agent Ian Harte has been vocal about his player looking to leave in the summer, and there’s no doubt that he has the ability to play at a higher level.

Pressure builds on Sunderland owners

Given how this campaign has played out, there is going to be real pressure on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman to get things right ahead of what is a massive summer.

The main focus is going to be on who the new head coach will be, and then it’s about being smart in the transfer market, with most fans accepting there will be some big departures, but that should ensure money is available to strengthen the squad.

But, firstly, there are nine games left, and Dodds will be determined to end the season on a high, with the team back in action this weekend when they host struggling QPR.