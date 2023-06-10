Real Betis are interested in re-signing left-back Junior Firpo from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

Will Junior Firpo leave Leeds United?

The 26-year-old has had two seasons with the Whites, although it’s fair to say that he hasn’t always convinced, whilst injuries have restricted the impact he could make on the team.

Therefore, with Leeds back in the Championship, it’s no surprise that it was claimed last week that Firpo will leave Elland Road in the coming weeks.

And, in a fresh development, Spanish media outlet Estadio Deportivo has revealed that Firpo is on the radar of the Green-and-Whites, whilst they are also keen on midfielder Marc Roca.

The update states that Leeds are unlikely to loan out Firpo in the current window, so a fee would need to be agreed between the two clubs for the move to happen.

It’s believed that the Yorkshire side paid around £12.8m to sign the Spain U21 international from Barcelona, who still has two years left on his contract with Leeds.

The chance to join Betis may appeal to Firpo, as they are the club that gave him his big break in football, as he came through the academy, played for the B team and made 43 appearances for the club before he secured a move to Camp Nou.

Leeds summer transfer plans

After relegation, it was always going to be a very busy summer transfer window for Leeds, and that’s how it will turn out. With the takeover, and the new head coach appointment that will come, there’s a lot going on at Elland Road, but transfer talks will be going on in the background, with sales needed to balance the books following relegation.

In truth, you can’t imagine many supporters will be bothered about losing Firpo, as he has been inconsistent since his move, and certainly hasn’t lived up to the hype considering he moved from Barcelona. So, if Leeds can recoup a decent fee, and shift his wages off the books, it would make sense.

Of course, it may not be that easy, but it’s encouraging for Leeds that there is interest emerging in Firpo, and he would surely jump at the chance to return to Betis. They’re a club close to his heart and they will be playing in Europe next season, so it’s a move that you could see happening.