Trabzonspor have made an offer to sign Mislav Orsic from Southampton in a deal that could be worth up to €4.5m.

Will Mislav Orsic leave Southampton?

The Croatian international only joined Saints in January, and his arrival was seen as a coup for the south coast side. The 30-year-old, who can play in various attacking roles but is best from the left, had starred for former club Dinamo Zagreb, which included scoring regularly in Europe.

However, things didn’t go to plan for him at Southampton. Initially, Orsic was frozen out under Nathan Jones, whilst that didn’t change under Ruben Selles.

The attacker made just one league appearance, as a sub, and regularly failed to make the matchday squad during the run-in.

Even though there will be a change in management, an exit always felt likely for Orsic, and it appears there is an offer on the table.

That’s after Turkish media outlet Karadeniz claimed that Trabzonspor have made an approach to Southampton that will see them take Orsic on loan with a purchase option of €4.5m as part of the deal.

Whilst that wouldn’t give the club any immediate funds, it would free up more space on the wage bill as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Orsic joined Southampton for around £8m and signed a contract to remain at St. Mary’s Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Southampton set for major clearout this summer

The deal to bring Orsic to the club did look a smart one at the time, as he had shone for Dinamo Zagreb, which included scoring goals against some of the top English clubs. Yet, for whatever reason, two managers have decided he couldn’t make an impact for a Southampton side that were struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League.

He has clearly had issues adapting to English football, and if that’s the case, you can’t imagine he would do well in the Championship. So, a move would suit all parties, and the chance to join a big club like Trabzonspor may appeal to the player.

It’s not ideal for Southampton that they won’t get a fee initially, but it’s still a decent deal, and they will crucially get his wages off the books, which would be a positive. This is a move that you could see happening, and it will put an end to Orsic’s miserable time at the club.