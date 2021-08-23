European outfit make contact with Fulham over transfer for player

Dinamo Zagreb are interested in doing a deal for forgotten Fulham man Maxime Le Marchand.

The defender joined the Cottagers in 2018 when they were a newly-promoted Premier League side and he went on to make 26 appearances in the top-flight.

However, the Londoners were relegated and Le Marchand would struggle to make much of an impact in the next two years, as he featured in just 16 league games as Fulham went up and back down again, although he did join Antwerp on loan for a spell last season as well.

Now, back at Craven Cottage, Le Marchand doesn’t appear to be in Marco Silva’s plans as he hasn’t been involved in a game since the Portuguese coach took over.

And, according to reports from France, the opportunity to join the Croatian champions is there, with talks having been held over a potential deal.

Despite that, it doesn’t appear as though the switch is a formality, as the update does state that Le Marchand is considering his options as he had been keen on a return to France.

The verdict

It’s clear that Le Marchand isn’t needed at Fulham so a move would appear to suit all parties. Firstly, from the perspective of the player it would give him the chance to play regularly which he will want at this stage of his career.

Then, for Fulham, it frees up space in the squad and reduces wages, which will be a boost for them as they plan for life back in the Championship.

So, a move makes sense and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this happen before the deadline passes.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.