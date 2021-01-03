European outfit looking to beat Celtic to signing of 3-goal EFL attacker

Fenerbahce are making a move for Bright Osayi-Samuel, as they look to sign the winger on a pre-contract ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key performer for the R’s in the past 18 months, but with his deal expiring this summer, his long-term future appears to be elsewhere.

Scottish champions Celtic have been strongly linked with Osayi-Samuel as they look to bring him in on a similar deal, but reports from Turkey have indicated that Fenerbahce have stolen a march in the race for the wide man.

The update claims that they have put an offer to the player, which they were able to do from New Years Day, and they are confident that an agreement will be reached.

A switch to the Turkish giants may appeal to Osayi-Samuel, as they are competing for the title, whilst they may be able to offer him Champions League football if they finish in the top two.

Osayi-Samuel has featured in 20 games for Mark Warburton’s side this season, contributing with three goals and two assists.

The verdict

As a free transfer, Osayi-Samuel is a player that will have plenty of admirers, because he has so much potential and can offer a lot.

So, it’s no surprise to see Fenerbahce are interested, and that would be a potential switch that must excite Osayi-Samuel.

Ultimately, he has a big decision to make in the coming weeks, as he needs to sort his long-term future and the offers will be coming in quickly for him.

