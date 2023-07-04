Sampdoria are interested in signing Leeds United trio Diogo Monteiro, Leo Hjelde and Mateo Joseph in the summer transfer window.

Sampdoria keen on Monteiro, Hjelde and Joseph

The Italian club has been bought by Andrea Radrizzani, the Italian businessman who has agreed to sell Leeds to 49ers Enterprises, with an announcement from the EFL expected shortly on that deal.

So, he has an extensive knowledge of the squad at Elland Road, and it appears he could be looking to bring some players to the Serie B side, who are now managed by former Juventus favourite Andrea Pirlo.

The club are hoping to bounce back next season to the top-flight, and Il Secolo XIX has revealed that they could turn to Leeds for the three youngsters to beef up the squad.

Monteiro, a centre-back, only joined the Whites in January, and has been playing for the development sides. Meanwhile, Hjelde, a left-sided defender, had been out on loan at Rotherham to gain valuable first-team experience.

The final player mentioned, Joseph, has been a prolific scorer for the Leeds U23 side since arriving, which saw him involved in the first-team at times last season.

The Yorkshire side won’t be under any pressure to sell any of the players this summer, as Hjelde and Joseph have deals that run until the summer of 2025, whilst Monteiro has three years left on his contract.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It will be very interesting to see what happens here, as these are three talented younger players and you would have thought that relegation to the Championship would have given them more opportunities to be involved - especially in the case of Hjelde and Joseph.

Of course, a lot will depend on what Daniel Farke wants to do, and he knows that even though it would be great to include lads from the academy, the reality is that he has to win promotion next season. So, he will need to quickly know what the budget is, who he can bring in, and then decide who is part of his plans.

Radrizzani clearly feels he can bring the trio to Italy though, and he will obviously know the individuals well, as they all arrived when he was the owner at Elland Road. So, you would expect more developments on this in the coming weeks.