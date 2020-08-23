European outfit line up deal for Stoke City man

Stoke City’s Badou Ndiaye could be set for another move to Turkey with Besiktas keen on the midfielder.

The 29-year-old joined the Potters in January 2018 when they were a Premier League club, however he couldn’t help keep Paul Lambert’s men in the top-flight.

Since then, Ndiaye has barely featured for Stoke as he was initially loaned out to Galatasaray, who he helped win the Turkish league, before spending last season on loan with Trabzonspor, who won the cup.

So, he has a good reputation in the country and it appears as though another move could be on the cards.

That’s after the Telegraph revealed that Besiktas have shown an interest in the player, although it’s not clear whether they would look to pursue a permanent transfer or another loan.

Either way, it seems inevitable that the Senegal international will leave as boss Michael O’Neill looks to build a squad capable of competing for a top six finish.

Ndiaye still has just under two years to run on his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

The verdict

It’s been clear over the past two years that Ndiaye has little interest in playing in the Championship so there’s no reason that will change now.

Plus, O’Neill is creating a group that are desperate to play for Stoke and he will not want any characters that could disrupt the atmosphere at the club.

Therefore, a move for Ndiaye seems inevitable and in an ideal world Stoke will get a fee and shift him from the wage bill but that may prove difficult despite Besiktas’ interest.

