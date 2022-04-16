European outfit join transfer race to land Bristol City player

Lyon are the latest club to shown an interest in Bristol City’s Han-Noah Massengo, who could leave the club in the summer.

The talented midfielder was brought to Ashton Gate from Monaco in 2019 for a significant fee at the time. And, after a slow start to life in English football, Massengo has really started to show his class this season.

But, with his deal expiring in the summer of 2023, there are doubts about his long-term future, with a host of clubs having been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old recently.

The latest of those clubs is Lyon, as reports from France have revealed that the French giants are keeping tabs on the youngster as they consider a summer swoop.

However, they won’t have a free run at the player, as they add that they will face competition from clubs in both England and Germany.

Massengo has featured in 34 games for Nigel Pearson’s side this season, and he is one of few players in the squad that could fetch a decent fee in the summer as the Robins look to balance the books following poor recent financial results.

The verdict

This is worrying for Bristol City as in an ideal world you would be building the team around someone like Massengo for the years to come.

Yet, the reality is that the club may need to sanction a sale in the summer, with Pearson and the fans all knowing the financial situation of the club.

So, this could be one to monitor but there’s no surprise that there is real interest in Massengo because he is a talented young player with the potential to get even better.

