European outfit join transfer battle for Sheffield United & Cardiff City target

Bologna have joined the race to sign Motherwell’s Max Johnstone, alongside the likes of Sheffield United and Cardiff City.

The 19-year-old right-sider, who can play as a full-back or a wing-back, has enjoyed a brilliant start to 2023 for Motherwell having previously impressed out on loan in Scotland.

Such form has caught the eye, with reports previously claiming the Blades, Bluebirds, Luton and Preston were all monitoring Johnston.

And, the Daily Record have now revealed that Bologna are also keen on the player, who is out of contract at Fir Park in the summer.

However, due to his age the Scottish Premiership side will be entitled to compensation for any club who does sign Johnston, although they are only likely to receive around £200,000 unless he signs a new contract.

The appeal of joining the Serie A side is obvious, particularly as both Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson have moved to Bologna and done very well in the past few years.

Johnston is allowed to agree a pre-contract with any club now having entered the final months of his deal.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there’s plenty of interest in Johnston as he has impressed for Motherwell and clubs will recognise that there’s a potential bargain to be had here.

Italian clubs have been targeting the Scottish market in recent years and Bologna will see this as another player who has the ability to increase significantly in value over the coming years.

But, the Championship clubs have their own appeal and it will be interesting to see what Johnston decides to do.

