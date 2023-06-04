Sporting CP are the latest club to show an interest in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Will Viktor Gyokeres leave Coventry City?

The 25-year-old has been brilliant for the Sky Blues since joining the club, and he has just enjoyed a fine individual campaign, where he scored 21 goals and registered 12 assists as Mark Robins’ side reached the play-off final.

Unfortunately for Coventry, they lost to Luton Town on penalties at Wembley, and a consequence of that is that it’s going to be very hard to keep Gyokeres at the club.

The Swedish international has been linked with a move away for some time, and with the forward now entering the final 12 months of his contract, they know that this is the last chance to get a significant fee for Gyokeres.

Therefore, a sale feels inevitable, and A Bola have revealed that Sporting CP are in the hunt to sign the striker. However, the report does state that they could struggle to pay around £20m for Gyokeres, which is believed to be the fee that the SKy Blues want for their talisman.

With plenty of rival interest in Gyokeres, including from many Premier League clubs, it’s not thought that Coventry will have to lower their demands.

Sporting CP will be able to offer the former Brighton man European football, as they finished fourth in the Primeira Liga, which means they will be in the Europa League group stage next season.

Gyokeres’ departure will fund Coventry rebuild

The reality is that keeping Gyokeres seems like a real long shot this summer for Coventry. Realistically, they would need him to sign a new contract, and with the player having interest from Sporting CP, and many in the top-flight, it’s hard to see that happening.

So, the main priority for the club will be to ensure they get a significant fee, and then it’s about giving Robins as much as possible to allow him to rebuild the squad, as they try to be in a position to push for promotion again next season.

Of course, it will be a shame for the club to lose Gyokeres, and finding someone to replace his goals and all-round contribution won’t be easy at all. However, he has earned a move to play at a higher level, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up, as the prospect of testing himself on the continent with a club like Sporting CP is going to appeal.