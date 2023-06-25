Besiktas are preparing an offer for Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, and there is a belief that the forward wants to move to Turkey.

Besiktas chase Kelechi Iheanacho

The Nigerian international joined Leicester in 2017 from Manchester City, but he has struggled to truly establish himself as a regular since, with Jamie Vardy understandably preferred.

With his deal expiring in 12 months time, a summer departure was always going to be a possibility, and the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship has only increased the likelihood that Iheanacho leaves.

And, Turkish media outlet Star has revealed that Besiktas are looking to bring the player to Istanbul.

They state that Iheanacho is open to move, and that the club will be able to pay around 2m euros a year towards his salary. The update adds that unless a better offer is put to Leicester, there is an expectation that the 26-year-old will sign for Besiktas.

New Leicester boss Enzo Maresca will have known that players will leave ahead of the new season, but that will free up space and funds to bring in his own signings.

If Iheanacho has already played his last game for the club, he will depart having scored 55 goals in 206 appearances.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

Iheanacho is a very good player, so it’s a shame for Leicester that he appears to be moving on, but his contract situation and the relegation meant he was always going to be someone who was likely to leave. From a football perspective, he will no doubt be missed, as whilst he wasn’t always a regular starter, Iheanacho had a good record for the Foxes.

But, the chance to move to Besiktas is obviously going to appeal, as they’re a big club and they will be able to offer European football next season. Meanwhile, his exit will free up funds and space, which is required as the club plan for life back in the second tier.

So, whilst it’s a shame that Iheanacho doesn’t get to star under Maresca, as he could have been suited to his style, this is the right decision for all parties. Then, once this is finalised, and other outgoings, it’s about giving the new boss all the support he needs this summer.