European outfit complete transfer swoop for Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Sylla Sow has joined De Graafschap after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the clubs.

There had been rumours that the forward could leave before the deadline, although Sow played the full game as the Owls beat Rochdale in the League Cup during the week.

However, the 26-year-old wasn’t involved on Saturday as Darren Moore’s side thrashed Forest Green Rovers, and the club announced this evening that Sow has now joined the Dutch second tier side on a permanent basis.

That puts and end to what has been an underwhelming time in Yorkshire, with Sow failing to get a regular run in the team for Wednesday and he leaves having scored just two league goals.

It remains to be seen whether this will force the Owls back into the market, but Moore refused to rule out new players arriving when speaking after the victory on Saturday.

Lee Gregory and Josh Windass were the two who started up top, with both scoring, in the emphatic win.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

The arrival of Mallik Wilks in the week means Wednesday have another attacking option to choose from, so the reality is that Sow was going to struggle for game time this season.

Therefore, a move now makes sense and it will free up some space in the squad and funds if Moore wants to do more business before the deadline.

As for Sow, he clearly needed to move and this is a good chance for him to get his career back on track.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.