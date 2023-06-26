Trabzonspor are expected to sign Duje Caleta-Car and Mislav Orsic from Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League.

Duje Caleta-Car and Mislav Orsic to leave Southampton

Centre-back Caleta-Car joined the Saints in September last year, but he endured a tough first season in English football, as he made just 13 league appearances, and struggled to convince.

Meanwhile, fellow Croatian international Orsic was a January capture, arriving from Dinamo Zagreb in a deal that did excite fans given his pedigree. However, he also failed to make an impact, featuring just once in the league, and he often failed to make the squad, under both Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that both will be on the move this summer, and Turkish media outlet Fanatik has revealed that Trabzonspor are keen to bring them both to the Akyazi Stadium.

The update states that an initial loan deal is on the cards for 26-year-old defender Caleta-Car.

With Orsic, it’s claimed that ‘significant progress’ has been made in talks between the two clubs, with a transfer of around £3.5m set to get the deal done, which will represent a loss of around £2.5m for the south coast side.

New boss Russell Martin is expected to make plenty of changes to the squad after his appointment was finally confirmed last week.

Southampton summer transfer plans

When Southampton signed Caleta-Car, it seemed a smart purchase. He had represented Croatia, featured for Marseille and had excellent pedigree, yet he struggled to make an impact in the Premier League. You could argue that he would be a good fit for Martin, but he also needs players who want to be part of his project, and he will be aware that departures are necessary.

With Orsic, it’s another move that just didn’t work out at all, and it’s hard to fathom why it’s been such a disaster. So, you would think he is desperate to move on this summer, and the chance to go to a big club like Trabzonspor is going to appeal.

It’s a shame these moves didn’t work out, but Southampton need to reduce the wage bill and free up space this summer, so this is a positive start to what could be a very busy few weeks for Martin.