European outfit ahead of Southampton and West Ham in chase to sign £35m-rated EFL star

Villarreal continue to lead the race to secure the signature of in-demand Bournemouth attacker Arnaut Danjuma this summer, according to The Sun.

It has already been reported that Villarreal are interested in adding the 24-year-old to their squad this summer. They are believed to have had an offer worth around £13 million rejected by the Cherries for Danjuma.

It has also been reported that Premier League duo Southampton and West Ham are also interested in bringing in Danjuma following his impressive campaign in the Championship last season.

However, according to a recent report from The Sun on Sunday (18/07, p61) Bournemouth are now valuing the attacker at around £35 million as they look to balance the books and ensure financial sustainability after missing out on promotion last term.

22 things all AFC Bournemouth fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year was the club founded? 1897 1898 1899 1900

It is also believed that price-tag is putting potential suitors off making a move for Danjuma at this stage in the transfer window.

The latest report from The Sun has now revealed that Villarreal remain the front runners for Danjuma’s siganture this summer ahead of the other clubs that have been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.

The verdict

It seems like Villarreal remain keen to sign Danjuma this summer, but you would have to question whether or not the La Liga outfit would be able to secure the services of the 24-year-old for the sort for price-tag that Bournemouth have placed on his shoulders this summer. There might therefore have to be some movement on that from the Cherries.

It is interesting that Villarreal appear the most likely destination for him at this stage and that the likes of Southampton, Aston Villa and West Ham might miss out on his signature. However, the Cherries might have priced him out of a move to all three of those clubs in the current economic climate.

Danjuma would probably be interested in making a switch to La Liga and Villarreal would be a good destination for him considering they won the Europa League last term. He would therefore get the chance to play Champions League football which has to be a major draw for him surely.