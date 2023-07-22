Highlights Junior Firpo is attracting interest from clubs in La Liga and is likely to leave Leeds United this summer.

Despite his desire to move back to Spain, Firpo's ligament injury may complicate any potential transfer deals in the short-term.

Leeds will need to address the left-back position quickly if Firpo does depart, as it has been a problem area for the team.

Leeds United’s Junior Firpo is attracting plenty of interest from Spanish clubs as he seems set for a return to La Liga.

Junior Firpo on radar of La Liga clubs

After suffering relegation to the Championship, Leeds were expecting a big clear-out this summer, and whilst some players have moved on, others are likely to follow.

Firpo is one who always seemed set to depart, and he has been linked with a move away. And, Spanish media outlet Fichajes has revealed that Osasuna, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad are all tracking the left-back.

They state that there is a willingness from Leeds to let the former Barcelona man depart, whilst Firpo is also keen to move back to Spain to continue his career at the top level.

Junior Firpo injury issue

Even though Leeds will be ready to let Firpo leave, along with the player wanting to go, it doesn’t mean a deal will be straightforward.

That’s after it was confirmed that Firpo has picked up a ligament injury that will rule him out until late August, with boss Daniel Farke confirming the blow when speaking to the Athletic.

“He’s out with an injury of a ligament, he’ll definitely be out for the next five weeks. He will also definitely miss the start of the season.”

The fact it’s not a long-term injury means that Firpo’s chances of a move won’t be over this summer, especially as we’re still a few weeks from the new season starting.

However, it’s hard to see any buying clubs pushing through a deal to sign the player now due to his injury status. It would make little sense for them to sign Firpo with his injury, as they will be paying his wages for the next month or so, when they could just wait until the end of the window.

With that in mind, it could be something that’s revisited towards the deadline, when Firpo is back available.

Will Leeds miss Junior Firpo?

Even though he arrived with good pedigree, it’s fair to say that Firpo hasn’t lived up to expectations at Elland Road, particularly defensively. So, most would agree that a departure this summer would suit all parties.

But, it does present Leeds with an issue at left-back, which has been a problem position for some time now. Leo Hjelde has potential, and centre-back Pascal Struijk can play there, but you would think that a natural left-back is a priority for the ex-Norwich City chief before the deadline.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Following on from that, it’s going to be a hectic period for Leeds over the next five weeks or so.

The delay in the EFL approving the 49ers takeover means the club are starting behind many of their rivals when it comes to transfer business, and there’s still a lot that needs to happen.

There will be a desire to move players on, but Farke is going to have his own targets in mind, and there are a few positions, including left-back, that need addressing quickly.

Leeds’ first game of the season is against Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 6.