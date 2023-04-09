Norwich City star Max Aarons looks to have plenty of services in his signature heading into the summer.

Indeed, Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg are the latest side to show an interest in the young full-back.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

What has been said about Wolfsburg's interest in Max Aarons?

According to Alan Nixon, Max Aarons is currently on the radar of the German club heading into the summer.

So much so that two of the club's scouts were reportedly sent to watch Aarons on Good Friday, when Norwich City beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park.

Indeed, Aarons 'tidy' performance in the match has reportedly kept him on the club's watchlist.

Nixon also claims that Tottenham had a leading scout present at Ewood Park to watch the England under-21's performance in the Championship clash, with the North London club said to be long-term admirers of the defender.

Is Max Aarons likely to leave Norwich City this summer?

Despite still being a regular for Norwich City in the Championship, it does appear that this could be Aarons final season at Carrow Road.

Everything is pointing in that direction, at least.

Indeed, first and foremost, Aarons contract situation must be considered.

The 23-year-old enters the final year of his current deal this summer and so, Norwich may be in a position in which they feel they have to cash in, if no new deal is on the horizon.

That certainly seems like it is the case, too, with a recent report from Football Insider claiming that there was a real possibility of the 23-year-old moving on from the club in the coming months.

Their update claimed that the Canaries were braced for bids, with the player perhaps feeling the time was right to depart from the club he came through the youth ranks with.

Would Aarons be a good signing for a top flight club like Spurs or Wolfsburg?

You would have to say that on talent alone, he probably does deserve to go and test himself at a higher level than the Championship.

Having already won two promotions from the division, there is not much more for the 23-year-old to achieve at this level.

Whilst a move to a new country and league in the Bundesliga could be attractive, I'd be more cautious about a move to Spurs, in all honesty.

Djed Spence starred in the Championship last season and was rarely seen in North London before being shipped out on loan.

Aarons must avoid that same fate.