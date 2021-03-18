European interest emerges in Sheffield Wednesday man who faces uncertain future

Clubs across Europe are interested in Sheffield Wednesday’s Joost van Aken, although staying at Hillsborough isn’t out of the question.

The 26-year-old has endured a frustrating spell in Yorkshire since signing from Dutch outfit SC Heerenveen, with injuries seriously disrupting his progress this season, as van Aken hasn’t featured since Boxing Day.

With his contract expiring in the summer, many would expect the centre-back to move on in the summer, and the Sheffield Star has revealed that clubs from Turkey, Germany, Holland and Belgium have been in contact with the player over a move.

Given his situation, van Aken is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England already if he wants, although that hasn’t happened yet.

Interestingly, the update claims that the defender hasn’t ruled out staying with Wednesday, but it’s unlikely the club would make an offer to van Aken until they know what division they are in.

Darren Moore will hope to be able to call on van Aken after the international break, with the Dutchman close to returning.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see there is interest in van Aken, as he does have qualities that suggest he may thrive in a league that isn’t as intense as the Championship.

Plus, on a free he becomes a very attractive option for clubs, particularly in this climate.

In truth, you can’t imagine Wednesday will want to keep van Aken, as relegation to League One, which is looking increasingly likely, should signal a new start with many of those out-of-contract moving on.

