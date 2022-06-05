European interest emerges in League One defender linked with Middlesbrough and Millwall

Belgian side Royal Union Saint Gilloise are interested in signing Accrington Stanley defender Ross Sykes, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Having come through Accrington’s academy, Sykes has made a total of 131 appearances in all competitions for the League One club, scoring 11 goals.

However, the 23-year-old’s recent form has seen him linked with a number of clubs elsewhere in the Football League.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Millwall, Rotherham and Barnsley have all been credited with an interest in the defender in recent weeks.

Now however, it seems as though Sykes is now attracting attention from even further afield, as the transfer window moves ever closer.

According to this latest update, RUSG’s scouts have recommended the Accrington defender as a potential bargain buy.

A second place finish in the Belgian top-flight during the 2021/22 campaign means RUSG will be able to offer Sykes European football for next season, which could help them to win the race for his services.

Accrington triggered their 12-month option on Sykes’ contract at the end of this season, meaning any interested club will have to pay a fee for his services this summer.

The Verdict

This could be rather concerning for those EFL clubs who are interested in Sykes.

The Accrington man has shown himself to be a more than reliable defender at Football League level, and would surely be a useful addition for them.

However, the entry of RUSG into this transfer race could be problematic for those other teams, given the offer of European football could be enough to tempt Sykes to make a move abroad.

It seems therefore, as though there could be something of a battle for Sykes coming up over the next few weeks, and it will be interesting to see where he does end up come the close of the market.