European heavyweight joins Liverpool, West Ham and Leeds United in race for Fulham star

Real Madrid are said to be planning to make a move for Fulham’s attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, as per a recent post on Twitter by football journalist Ekrem Konur.

The wantaway 19-year-old is said to have turned down a final contract offer from the Whites as they desperately bid to keep him at Craven Cottage and it now appears likely that he could be sold on for a profit in the January transfer window.

As reported by TEAMtalk yesterday, Liverpool are said to be winning the race for the playmaker’s signature, with there also being other domestic interest in his services from the likes of West Ham, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

However Konur has now claimed that the midfielder is keen to join the Spanish giants instead on a free transfer, with his current contract due to expire in the summer:

🔥Real Madrid is planning to make a move for Fulham's youngster Fabio Carvalho who they have been scouting for a long time. 19 years old English winger is also keen to join Spanish giants for a free transfer after his contract expires next summer.#HalaMadrid #RM | #FFC #Fulham pic.twitter.com/4EPFZLr9oB — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) November 3, 2021

The report by TEAMtalk also stated that Madrid were interested, along with other foreign clubs including Benfica, Porto, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and Monaco.

Madrid are said to have been scouting the youngster for quite some time, which could suggest that they have already sounded him out about a summer move.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Fulham’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 1) Which country did Clint Dempsey play for? USA England Scotland Angola

It is now up to Fulham over whether they wish to get a fee for the player or let him leave on a free next year.

The Verdict

The situation over Carvalho’s future at Craven Cottage seems to get more complex by the week as more and more bigger clubs are linked with a move for his signature.

Fulham will be keen to put an end to all of the speculation as soon as possible as they won’t want it to become an issue in and amongst the squad.

It is clear that the player himself is destined to move away, the question is over when and how it will happen.

The club will no doubt want to get as much money as they can for their academy prospect but if he sticks around until next summer, there isn’t much they can do to stop him leaving for absolutely nothing.