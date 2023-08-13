Highlights Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, with talks reported to be at an advanced stage.

Borussia Dortmund keen on Armel Bella-Kotchap

The 21-year-old centre-back only joined Saints from Bochum last year, and whilst it was a disappointing campaign overall as the side were relegated, Bella-Kotchap did impress on occasions and remains highly-rated.

Therefore, interest in the youngster was inevitable, and a host of clubs had been linked with the player earlier in the window.

And, it’s now been claimed by German media outlet Sport1 that Dortmund are pushing to sign Bella-Kotchap.

They claim that after letting Soumaila Coulibaly join Antwerp, the club are in the market for a young defender, and it’s thought that Bella-Kotchap is the prime target, with the update stating talks are at an advanced stage.

How much will Dortmund pay for Armel Bella-Kotchap?

No specific fee is mentioned in the report, but Southampton are under no pressure to sell Bella-Kotchap, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury picked up towards the end of the previous season.

However, the south coast outfit are sure to make a big profit on the £10m they paid for the player last year, and it had been stated earlier this summer that they would want €25m for the defender.

Whether they get such an amount remains to be seen, but it’s clear it will be a substantial sum for Bella-Kotchap, who is recognised as an outstanding young talent in the game.

Will Southampton miss Armel Bella-Kotchap?

With his departure looking more likely, it’s a shame for Southampton fans that they appear set to lose Bella-Kotchap, as he is someone who would have developed into a top player.

But, the reality is that Russell Martin hasn’t used the player all summer due to his injury, so it’s not like it’s an exit that will damage the squad immediately.

Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens are the first-choice defensive pairing at the moment, but the fact they conceded four goals to Norwich on Saturday suggests it’s an area that may need strengthening.

Lyanco is currently on the bench, but there are doubts about the future of the Brazilian, so even if Bella-Kotchap doesn’t move on, you would expect at least one new centre-back in before the deadline.

Southampton summer transfer plans

Following on from that, this would be another big sale for Southampton, with Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse set to depart in deals that will see the club bring in around £80m.

With more players likely to go ahead of the deadline, including Bella-Kotchap, they are going to be in a position where they have a lot of money, which Martin will hope can be reinvested.

Obviously, after relegation to the Championship means the club have to balance the books and reduce the wage bill, but such high-profile sales will give the boss funds to strengthen, and they will be targeting quality players to improve the squad.

Therefore, even though there’s just a few weeks left in the window, it feels as though there could be a lot of activity involving Southampton, both in terms of new recruits and players leaving.

The 4-4 draw against Norwich on Saturday means that Saints have picked up four points from their opening two games ahead of a trip to Plymouth next weekend.