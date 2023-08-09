Highlights Ajax are interested in signing Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom, who had an impressive season last year, scoring 28 goals in 40 games.

Ajax are the latest club to show an interest in Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom, with the forward facing an uncertain future at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough face battle to keep Chuba Akpom

The 27-year-old had endured a tough few years at Boro until Michael Carrick’s appointment, which transformed the fortunes of the attacker.

Playing in a slightly more withdrawn role, Akpom excelled last season, scoring 28 goals in 40 games to fire Boro to the play-offs, where they would go on to lose to Coventry over two legs.

Such form has understandably caught the eye of various clubs, and Boro are in a difficult position as Akpom has entered the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium, so they know he could leave for free in a year if fresh terms aren’t agreed.

Therefore, a sale this summer is on the cards, and it has been suggested that Sheffield United and Lens are looking at Akpom.

Ajax show an interest in Chuba Akpom

And, it appears there’s more European interest in the player, as Voetbal International has claimed that Ajax are weighing up a move to sign Akpom.

The Dutch giants only have one natural striker on their books in Brian Brobbey, so it’s an area they are looking to strengthen ahead of the deadline, as they look to win the title back this season.

The appeal of moving to Amsterdam is obvious for Akpom, as Ajax always compete for trophies domestically, and they will also be able to offer European football, although they won’t be in the Champions League this season after finishing behind PSV and bitter rivals Feyenoord last time out.

How much will Chuba Akpom cost?

This has been an issue all summer, and it remains to be seen whether it will be resolved in the coming weeks.

Boro are rightly trying to demand a decent fee for their star man, with some reports stating they want in the region of £15m for Akpom.

Yet, they haven’t had an offer near that level for the player just yet, with Lens believed to have tabled a bid of £8m bid for Akpom.

Of course, the contract situation complicates matters for Boro, as they know that failure to tie Akpom down to a longer deal means they risk losing him on a free. Understandably, that is something that clubs are looking to take advantage of, and they will hope the Teesside outfit drop their demands as the deadline approaches.

Middlesbrough summer transfer plans

Boro have had a busy summer so far, with Carrick bringing in his own players, and they have generally targeted youngsters who have the potential to improve.

But, the future of Akpom has been rumbling on in the background all summer, and he is going to be extremely tough to replace considering how good he was last season.

Given his contract situation, it was always going to play out like this, and Boro are going to need to know what Akpom wants, as they will need to cash in if a new deal isn’t agreed.

Akpom is yet to feature for Middlesbrough this season after an injury issue all summer.