Sporting Clube de Portugal are not interested in signing Yaser Asprilla or Matheus Martins from Watford this January.

It had been reported that the Portuguese side had an interest in making a move for the Championship duo.

But, according to Record, the Liga Nos side has ruled out the possibility of signing the players this month.

Asprilla has been a regular presence in Valerien Ismael’s side so far this campaign, featuring 24 times from their opening 26 games.

Meanwhile, Martins is currently on loan from Serie A side Udinese and he has also made 24 league appearances for the Championship side.

Watford transfer latest

Watford will be keen to improve their first team squad during the January window as they look to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

However, the potential departures of Asprilla and Martins had been mooted prior to this report emerging.

Neither player is a consistent starter in the team, but they have both made a positive impact this season.

Between them, they have contributed nine goals and four assists, so their potential exit would be a blow to Ismael.

Watford will be hoping to hold onto the pair, so this will come as a positive development from Portugal.

Sporting are currently top of the Portuguese top flight, and are through to the play-off round of the Europa League.

A move to the club would have been an exciting opportunity for Martins or Asprilla.

However, they will have to commit to Watford for the time being as Sporting have opted to look elsewhere for potential first team improvements.

Watford league position

The Hornets are currently 10th in the Championship table after the opening 26 games.

The gap to the play-off places is currently four points, with Ismael’s side aiming to earn a top six finish.

Watford are seeking promotion to the Premier League at the second attempt, having failed to go straight back up last year.

The team struggled for form for much of the 2022-23 campaign, and cycled through managers before eventually finishing 11th.

The club has committed to Ismael so far this season, and now have the opportunity to back him in the transfer market to help their promotion chances.

Next up for Watford is a clash away from home to QPR on 13 January.

Important period for Watford

Keeping hold of Asprilla and Martins could have a direct impact on the team’s promotion aspirations for this season.

The two have been in and out of the team, but they have performed well when used and have contributed important goals.

A move to Sporting would have been difficult for either player to turn down, so it is a positive development that the Portuguese giants have ruled out a move for either player.

The next few weeks provides a strong opportunity for the club to improve the first team squad, which they should take given their proximity to the play-offs at this stage of the campaign.