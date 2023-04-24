Sheffield United will face competition from AC Milan as they look to sign Manchester City’s Kyle Walker in the summer transfer window.

Will Kyle Walker leave Manchester City?

The 32-year-old defender has been outstanding for the Premier League champions over the years, but he is no longer a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s XI. Therefore, it has been suggested that he will depart City in the summer, and that he could return to Bramall Lane.

Walker started his career with the Blades before leaving for Spurs, and he remains a follower of his boyhood club, and has openly stated he would be interested in returning one day.

With Paul Heckingbottom’s side just one win away from promotion, the possibility of a return to Sheffield United in the Premier League is naturally one that would appeal to Walker.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly, it seems as though the England international is going to have plenty of options on the table if City cash in on the defender, who is going to be out of contract in the summer of 2024.

That’s because the Telegraph have revealed that AC Milan are keen on the player and could make an offer to land Walker ahead of next season.

The appeal of the Italian giants is obvious, as they won Serie A last season, whilst they’re in the Champions League semi-final next month against rivals Inter, and will likely be playing in Europe’s top competition once again next season.

Sheffield United's Kyle Walker looks dejected

Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Couldridge" height="1173" src="https://static0.footballleagueworldimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2009-05-25T152516Z_1_MT1ACI6008959_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-SHU.jpg" width="1600" />

This will be a difficult deal for Sheffield United to do

Following on from that, it shows just how tough a deal this is going to be for Sheffield United to do, and the only chance they have is if Walker pushes for it. Financially, they will have more room to work with providing they go up, which seems highly likely, but the wages are still going to be a problem up against a club like Milan.

But, Walker clearly loves the Blades, and he may be reaching a stage in his career where he places more value on moving back home and playing for a club close to his heart, particularly as he could win all there is to win if they land the Champions League this season.

So, it’s one to monitor in the summer, and it goes without saying that this would be a brilliant addition for Sheffield United if they could pull it off ahead of their top-flight return. Firstly though, Heckingbottom will be concentrating on getting three points against West Brom, so the party can start.