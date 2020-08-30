European giants set their sights on Watford ace

AC Milan are still interested in a move to sign Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu, according to Tuttosport.

The forward has been a key player throughout Watford’s stay in the Premier League but now they have been relegated to the Championship, it appears his time at the club could well be over.

At just 26-years-old, the former Barcelona man still has a large part of his career left, and with previous Serie A experience, it’s no surprise that Deulofeu is wanted by a side such as AC Milan.

With the season underway in just under two weeks, it will be of interest to the Hornet’s fanbase as to whether he will be there to play in the Championship.

Deulofeu played 28 times in the Premier League last season, and netted four times as he and the rest of the side struggled to retain their place in the top-flight.

Can you get 100% in this Watford quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Matej Vydra joined on loan from which club? Udinese Parma Lazio Bologna

The Verdict

Watford could get some serious money from AC Milan for the winger due to his age and his ability when running at defenders with the ball.

He produced some truly glorious moments for the Hornets, including a quite sensational goal in the FA Cup semi-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers when he dinked the ball over the goalkeeper.

It will be really interesting to see if he is to be named in the squad for the first game of the season, if he hasn’t already left, and whether Championship defenders could deal with his brilliant trickery and ball control.