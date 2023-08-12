Highlights Norwich City has completed most of their transfer business this summer, with manager David Wagner stating that their business was done unless a player left the club.

AC Milan are interested in signing Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele, as they are looking to strengthen their defense before the transfer window closes.

Other teams such as Nottingham Forest, Nice, Crystal Palace, and AFC Bournemouth have also shown interest in Omobamidele, indicating that he is a subject of interest from multiple teams at home and abroad.

Norwich City seem to be a side that has completed most of their transfer business this summer.

Manager David Wagner stated back in July that their business for this summer was done unless a player left Carrow Road.

The club has been active in this window, but without spending much cash, as lots of players are coming in on free transfers.

But the Canaries may be forced back into the market as defender Andrew Omobamidele is being looked at by a European heavyweight.

What is the latest on Andrew Omobamidele's future?

AC Milan are looking to strengthen their defence before the close of the window and have set their sights on Norwich defender Omobamidele, according to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report states that the Serie A giants are following the Republic of Ireland international with great interest, as the club has always shown a willingness to look beyond the top five leagues in football.

It adds that Milan are said to have made their interest known to Norwich and are looking to add a younger defender to their squad.

But the deal is believed to not be an easy one to do, as the Canaries have originally asked for £15 million for Omobamidele, and it may be that Milan don’t chase a deal this summer and return again in the January transfer window for a winter agreement.

Which teams are interested in Andrew Omobamidele?

It was reported back in May by The Athletic, that Stuart Webber stated he would be surprised if the defender was still at the club beyond the September 1st deadline, and he would be allowed to depart if the right offer landed on the table, but so far that has yet to happen.

But, while there has yet to be an offer, the Ireland international isn’t short of interest. Milan’s interest has been known for a while, but Nottingham Forest and Nice have also been linked with the defender.

While it was reported by The Telegraph that Crystal Palace were another side keeping an eye on Omobamidele’s situation at Norwich.

But the latest news is that AFC Bournemouth are plotting a move for the 21-year-old after already doing business with Norwich for Max Aarons.

So, with just under three weeks of the window remaining, it seems Omobamidele is the subject of interest from a few teams at home and abroad.

What is Andrew Omobamidele’s situation at Norwich City?

The defender made 35 appearances in all competitions in an underwhelming season for Norwich last time out, with Omobamidele grabbing a single goal.

Omobamidele is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2026, but despite the length of his contract and his being an important player under Wagner, it seems he could be allowed to leave the club this summer for the right offer.

It is unclear if any club has come close to Norwich’s offer, but as the deadline gets closer, it seems interest is growing in the young international defender.