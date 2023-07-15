Mohammed Salisu is the subject of transfer interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

According to Football Insider, the Saints have received an offer for the centre defender. Talks between the two clubs are currently ongoing as they look to negotiate a deal for the 24-year-old.

It is believed that an exit from St. Mary’s is likely as Southampton look to cash-in on some of their high-value assets this summer following relegation to the Championship.

Salisu’s contract with Southampton is set to expire in the summer of 2024, which has led to a desire to sell the defender during this transfer window.

What is the latest surrounding Mohammed Salisu’s future at Southampton?

Monaco are now leading the race to sign the Ghana international this summer, with the Ligue 1 side pushing for a move.

It has been reported that Southampton have placed a £25 million price tag on the defender, but it remains to be seen what Monaco are willing to offer.

The Principality club face Premier League competition for the player, with Aston Villa and Everton both also interested in Salisu.

Salisu signed for Southampton in the summer of 2020 from Spanish side Real Valladolid in a deal worth a reported £10.9 million.

Southampton are looking to make a profit on the player with a sale, even with only 12 months left on his deal, given the top flight experience that he has since earned at St. Mary’s.

How did Mohammed Salisu fare during his time at Southampton?

In his three seasons on the south coast, the 24-year-old has made 68 appearances in the Premier League.

He helped Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side to consecutive 15th place finishes before everything fell apart for the club in the last campaign.

The Saints dropped to 20th in the standings, falling to the second tier after an 11-year stint in the top flight.

Russell Martin has now been tasked with bringing the team back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The former Swansea City boss will be hoping to keep some of the key first team squad members at the club into the new season, but Salisu does not appear likely to stay.

There is also intense speculation surrounding the futures of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams, among others.

So it will be a busy few weeks ahead as the team continues their preparation for the Championship campaign to get underway in under three weeks’ time.

Should Southampton cash-in on Mohammed Salisu?

Salisu is an impressive figure and would be a great help in bringing Southampton back to the Championship.

However, with this level of interest in the player it is hard to see him remaining at St. Mary’s.

The chance to move to Monaco will be hard to turn down, all things considered.

With Salisu having just one year left on his contract, Southampton really don’t have a choice in the matter.

If they can get £20 million or more for him, then that will be excellent business from the club.