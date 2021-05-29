European giants move for 27-y/o Watford transfer target

Atletico Madrid have made contact with Udinese to sign Watford target Rodrigo De Paul in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been outstanding in Serie A for the past few years, and he had been on Leeds United’s radar in the past, but a move to Elland Road didn’t materialise.

With Watford having links with Udinese through the Pozzo family, it had been reported that the Argentinian international could move to the Hornets in this window if he was open to the chance of playing in the Premier League.

However, the chances of that appear slim now, after journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Spanish champions have made an offer for De Paul.

He states that an initial €20m bid has been made, with players also included, for the player who is valued at €40m by the Italians.

The prospect of linking up with Diego Simeone in the capital would surely appeal to De Paul, as he would be joining a side that will expect to compete for the title and Champions League next season.

The verdict

This is a blow for Watford, although most fans would’ve realised that signing De Paul was always going to be a long shot give his form in recent years.

Nevertheless, the link with Udinese meant it was a slight possibility and it could still happen if the midfielder doesn’t get a move before the window.

But, if an offer from Atletico is accepted then it’s going to be a great opportunity for the playmaker.

