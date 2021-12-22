European giants make move for Birmingham City man

Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Birmingham City youngster Jobe Bellingham, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

The German side signed did of course, sign Jobe’s older brother Jude Bellingham back in the summer of 2020.

Since then, the elder Bellingham has gone on to make 70 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists in that time.

Now it seems as though Dortmund are keen to bring a second Bellingham to the club over the course of the coming weeks.

According to this latest update, the German side are now in talks over a deal to sign Jobe Bellingham to their side, alongside Jude.

It is thought that Dortmund are keen to secure a new contract for Jude to secure his future at the club amid interest from Liverpool, and believe that bringing younger brother Jobe to the club from Birmingham could help them to do that.

To date, Jobe Bellingham has yet to make his first-team debut for Birmingham. The 16-year-old has however, been named in a matchday squad three times for the Blues since the start of the current campaign.

The Verdict

This does feel like it could be something of a blow for Birmingham.

Given the size of Dortmund, and the financial strength they have, it could be hard for the Midlands club to convince Jobe to stay amid that interest from Germany.

As a result, they could now face losing another hugely promising youngster to Dortmund, and this time, they haven’t even been able to benefit from Jobe’s talents, something they did at least do with Jude for a season.

This therefore, could lead to some considerable disappointment at St Andrew’s, which feels like the last thing the club need given their recent struggle for results on the pitch.