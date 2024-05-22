Highlights Norwich City face losing key player Gabriel Sara to clubs like Roma after failing to win promotion.

David Wagner sacked, leading to summer overhaul at Norwich as sporting director plans squad changes.

Sara's impressive stats attract interest, but Norwich under no pressure to sell despite potential bids.

Roma are the latest club to show an interest in Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara, as the Championship side face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder this summer.

The Canaries’ season ended in disappointment last week as they were hammered by 4-0 at Leeds in the second leg of their play-off semi-final, after a goalless draw at Carrow Road.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Since then, David Wagner was sacked, with Norwich gearing up for a summer of huge change as new sporting director Ben Knapper looks to bring in his own head coach, and he will then be looking to reshape the squad.

Gabriel Sara transfer latest

Whilst there will be excitement about who is brought into the club this summer, the reality is that failure to win promotion is going to have implications for Norwich, and there is a very real possibility that several key men could move on.

There has already been talk surrounding the future of Josh Sargent and Jonathan Rowe, with Sara another known to have admirers, with Crystal Palace and Wolves among the Premier League clubs who have been scouting the Brazilian.

And, in a fresh update, reports from Italian media outlet Leggo, as quoted by the Pink’Un, has revealed that Roma are now in the mix to sign the player.

They claim that boss Daniele De Rossi and new sporting director Florent Ghisolfi have been discussing lists of targets ahead of the window, with Sara’s name cropping up as a genuine target, and there’s even a suggestion he could be one of the first signings they make in the window.

Gabriel Sara is ready for the step up

It’s not what Norwich fans will want to hear, but the reality is that keeping hold of Sara was always going to be extremely difficult once they didn’t win promotion.

He scored 13 goals and registered 12 assists in 48 games over the season, which is an outstanding return from a midfielder, and it’s not just his productivity that made Sara so impressive, as he would control games with his technical ability and composure.

With his contract at Carrow Road running for another two years, the Norfolk outfit are under no pressure to sell, but the reality is that you would expect their resolve to be tested over the coming weeks.

From Sara’s perspective, the chance to join a club like Roma, and play European football, is surely going to appeal, and it seems he could have a big decision to make on his future if they make a bid, along with some Premier League sides.

Norwich City’s summer plans

As mentioned, sales are going to be necessary this summer, and in an ideal world, Norwich would get the players out the door as soon as possible.

That will give Knapper and the recruitment team a clearer picture of what they’re working with, and it will allow them to move on to their own targets a lot quicker.

So, it’s set to be a very busy few months ahead for Norwich, and it will be interesting to see how the team looks when the new season comes around in August.