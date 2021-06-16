European giants join Arsenal in keeping tabs on talented Sheffield United man

Napoli are once again keeping tabs on Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, although they will not pay the £35m that the Blades are thought to be demanding for the midfielder.

The Norwegian international was a big signing for the Yorkshire outfit when he arrived, and whilst he struggled at times in the Premier League, he is still regarded as a top talent.

Therefore, relegation to the Premier League meant it was always going to be hard to convince Berge to remain at Bramall Lane for next season.

Arsenal are known to be admirers of the player, whilst reports from Italy, as quoted by Sport Witness, have revealed that Napoli have stepped up their interest in the former Genk man.

However, it would appear that a deal is going to be hard for the Italian outfit to do, as they will not pay the asking price that the Blades currently want, which is said to be around £35m.

Instead, they would hope to reach a ‘creative’ solution, something that they hoped would be possible following Sheffield United’s relegation.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see Napoli are interested in Berge, as he is a top player who could still improve in the years to come.

Having said that, this article suggests that the Italians are not going to stump up the cash for the player, so it’s hard to see a deal happening in truth.

Whilst Sheffield United may not get £35m, the fact they have plenty of interest in Berge puts them in a strong negotiating position and it will take a significant fee for them to agree to a transfer.

