European giants eyeing swoop for little seen Watford man

Pervis Estupinan is reportedly of interest to Barcelona this summer transfer window and Watford would be willing to sell for the right price, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have a new manager in charge. Former defender Ronald Koeman has taken the reins in Catalonia and will be eager to get them back on top in La Liga and in Europe after a devastating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The report claims that, to help him do that, he is going to be targeting younger players and, with that said, Watford man Estupinan could be on his hitlist.

The story says that Junior Firpo could be the man they look to shift on to create a space at full-back for the 22-year-old, whilst the Hornets will sell if the figure offered by the men from Camp Nou is high enough.

The Verdict

We’ve seen very little of Estupinan on these shores and he could now be moving to Barcelona before making any kind of strides at Watford.

He’s played out on loan in Spain for the likes of Osasuna and Mallorca and this report would suggest that those spells have caught the eye of the Catalan giants.

Let’s see if this move goes through as Koeman plans the next chapter at Camp Nou.