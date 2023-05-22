AC Milan, Benfica and Brighton are all keeping tabs on Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the summer transfer window.

Will Carlos Alcaraz leave Southampton?

The 20-year-old only joined the Saints in the January window from Racing Club, but he quickly established himself as a key player for the side as they battled to stay in the Premier League. Whilst they came up short on that front, Alcaraz has enhanced his reputation, scoring four goals over the past few months, and impressing with his all-round game.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that reports are claiming the youngster could depart in the coming weeks.

It has been claimed by Racing de Alma that Brighton are prepared to offer Alcaraz an immediate return to the English top-flight, with Milan and Benfica also in the mix for the player, with the latter two having tried to sign the midfielder before he joined Southampton.

The update states that even though Alcaraz has enjoyed his time on the south coast, including the way he has been received by the fans, he doesn’t want to play in the Championship next season, so will be open to a move.

Despite dropping to the second tier, Southampton aren’t in a position where they have to cash in on Alcaraz, as he still has four years left on his contract at St. Mary’s after only joining in the New Year.

It was reported at the time that the club had paid around £12m to sign Alcaraz, so they would hope to make a profit on the player if he was sold.

Alcaraz is destined to play at the highest level

In truth, this shouldn’t come as a surprise because Alcaraz has been a rare bright spark for the Saints this season, with his energy and quality adding a lot to the side, even if it wasn’t enough to keep the team up.

So, fans would no doubt have wanted him to stay to be an integral part of a promotion push next season, but it was inevitable that other clubs would be monitoring his situation, as it’s clear that he is someone who has the potential to be a top player in the years to come.

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see whether any offers do arrive, but Southampton must stand firm and ensure they get a big fee for the talented midfielder if he does move on after just six months.