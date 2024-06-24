Highlights Archie Gray is considering a move to Borussia Dortmund this summer for the next step in his career.

Dortmund has a history of developing young talent, like Jude Bellingham, which makes it an attractive option.

Leeds may face competition to keep Gray, with a potential transfer cost between £20-35 million.

Archie Gray is reportedly considering a summer switch to European giants Borussia Dortmund amid transfer interest as the Leeds United youngster eyes the next step in his career.

According to German outlet Bild, the Champions League finalists have turned their attention to the 18-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

Gray broke into the Whites’ first team squad last season, cementing himself as a key part of Daniel Farke’s side.

The midfielder made 44 league appearances in the regular term, including 40 starts, as the team finished third in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Gray signed a contract extension with the Yorkshire outfit in January, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2028.

Borussia Dortmund’s Archie Gray interest

It is understood that Gray is now considering a switch to the Bundesliga side this summer, as he weighs up the next step in his career.

Dortmund have earned a reputation for giving young players an opportunity to compete at the highest level, with Jude Bellingham perhaps being the most high-profile example.

Following in the England international’s footsteps could be an enticing prospect for Gray, who has come through the ranks of the Leeds academy system.

Farke’s side failing to gain promotion to the Premier League last season could also be a stumbling block to keeping the youngster.

Related Leeds United and Burnley join Sheffield United in transfer race for winger Leeds United and Burnley are set to compete for the same signing as Sheffield United and Preston North End this summer

Leeds missed out on a top flight return after losing 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final, which has raised doubts over the futures of several first team players.

It is believed a deal for Gray could cost anywhere between £20 to 35 million, but Dortmund will face competition in the race for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether the teenager can be convinced to switch, but there is some optimism with the German club that a deal can be agreed.

Nuri Şahin has recently been appointed as the latest Dortmund manager, and it is being reported that the Turkish coach is set to prioritise improving other areas of the squad first before making a concrete pursuit for Gray.

Archie Gray’s importance to Leeds

Archie Gray - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 47 (43) 0 (2)

Gray broke into the first team squad at the beginning of last season, making his first league start in the club’s opening Championship clash against Cardiff City.

He went on to become a regular presence in the side as they chased a top two finish in the table, with his versatility proving a particularly useful asset.

The midfielder slot into right-back at stages of the campaign, and performed well in that new position.

But their failure to gain promotion has led to speculation over his future, despite signing a new deal just six months ago.

No surprise Gray is attracting big interest

Gray was impressive for Leeds given his lack of experience, and the fact he was moved out of position midway through the campaign.

It is no surprise that a club like Dortmund is looking at signing him, but he will be a costly addition if a deal with the Whites can be agreed.

It has been reported that the English club must raise funds this summer to help their financial situation, but their preference will still surely be to keep the youngster for at least another year.

His lengthy contract does give Leeds a strong negotiating position, meaning a deal could be closer to the £35 million mark than £20 million.