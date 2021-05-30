European side eyeing move for Bournemouth winger and Reading midfielder ahead of 2021/22 campaign

French champions Lille are rumoured to be in a deal to sign Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma and Reading’s Michael Olise according to TEAMtalk.

Both players have caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in the Championship this season, although both the Cherries and the Royals missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

Danjuma made 37 appearances for Jonathan Woodgate’s side, and scored 17 goals, whilst also being on hand to provide eight assists for his Bournemouth team-mates, as they missed out on promotion, after a defeat to Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

Danjuma has previously been linked with a move to both West Ham United and Southampton earlier this year, according to The Sun.

Olise hasn’t been short of offers in the past either, with the Royals midfielder attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Leeds United in previous transfer windows.

The French youth international has made 46 appearances in all competitions this term, and chipped in with seven goals and 12 assists for Reading, as they finished seventh in the Championship table.

Lille are believed to be looking at selling Jonathan Ikone this summer, amid interest from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

TEAMtalk report that Lille will then use the money from his sale to make their move for Danjuma and Olise in the summer transfer window, as they look to plan ahead for their 2021/22 league campaign, where they’ll be keen to retain their Ligue 1 title.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be smart additions to the Lille squad next season.

Both Danjuma and Olise have really impressed me in the Championship this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that they’re both attracting interest heading into the summer transfer window.

With both Bournemouth and Reading failing to win promotion into the Premier League this term, I can see both Danjuma and Olise heading for the exit door.

You’d imagine that the Championship teams will be eager to get as much as they can for the influential pair, and they’ll certainly leave sizeable voids in their team heading into the 2021/22 campaign.