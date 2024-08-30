Few players join a club on a free transfer and go on to become cult heroes with said team, but Mame Diouf can certainly count himself as one of those few after six years at Stoke City that were full of ups and downs.

Diouf was a gamble of a signing by Stoke, after he had previously failed to impress in the Premier League with Manchester United and in a tough loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, but had hit the heights in the Bundesliga with Hannover 96.

He signed a four-year contract with Stoke in June 2014 after his contract expired with the German club, and found his home in the Potteries as he featured over 150 times for the club in both the Premier League and the Championship across a six-year spell.

Diouf was often played out of position under Mark Hughes, while also shunned by the likes of Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones, but was a consummate professional and grew to be appreciated by Potters supporters for his tenacity and determination on the pitch, as well as his infectious personality off it.

Stoke found a bargain in Diouf

The Senegalese frontman had been a hit at Norwegian side Molde as a youngster and had bagged 35 goals in 71 games for Die Roten prior to his Stoke move, yet while the Potters did not get that kind of consistent goal-scoring out of him during his spell at the club, it was his all-round game that he had clearly improved on while in Germany.

He did net 11 league goals in his first season in ST4, including an iconic solo winner against champions Manchester City for his first Stoke goal and the club's first-ever Premier League points in Manchester, and respective braces in a win over West Brom and the club's legendary 6-1 thrashing of Liverpool on the final day of the 2014/15 campaign.

He continued his good showings with three goals in his first five league games at the start of his second season at the club, but the death of his mother in September 2015 saw him lose form and his place in the team as the main striker, with Mark Hughes instead using him as a winger and even as a right-back, but he did return to centre-forward late in the campaign to bag key goals against Chelsea and West Ham.

Diouf was restricted to 15 league starts in the 2016/17 season, mainly at right wing-back, but signed a new three-year contract in September 2017 and was a regular in 2017/18 as he registered six goals and two assists – even so he was unable to help the club avoid relegation to the Championship.

He struggled to break into Gary Rowett or Nathan Jones' side while in the second tier, and admitted that he would have to "wait and see" if he was to move on that summer, but stayed for the 2019/20 season despite not being allocated a squad number by Jones, and was soon reinstated to the first-team when the Welshman was replaced by Michael O'Neil in November 2019.

Diouf made a triumphant return to the Potters' team as he bagged a last-minute winner in O'Neill's first home game in charge against Wigan Athletic, in what turned out to be his final goal for the club, and then played his part in Stoke's survival after he signed a contract extension to cover the remaining games of the season after it had been pushed into the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senegal international departed that summer after six years, and left on his own terms with his head held high, with then-chief executive Tony Scholes calling him "a hugely popular member" of the first team squad during his time at the club, and insisting that he would "always be welcome" back at the bet365 Stadium.

Mame Diouf Stoke career record Games 157 Goals 25 Assists 9 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Diouf has flourished since Stoke exit

Diouf's message to the Stoke fans was kept short and sweet after he departed the bet365 Stadium, but it definitely summed up his time at the club pretty well, and he was met with swathes of good luck messages from supporters as a result.

Despite being 32 years old when he left English football to join Süper Lig outfit Hatayspor in August 2020, Diouf produced some of the best form of his career in Turkey as he netted 31 goals in 75 games for Güneyin Yıldızı and finished in second place in the top scorer rankings for the 2020/21 campaign.

He then scored nine goals in 28 league games for Konyaspor in 2022/23, and is currently a free agent at 36 years old after a season in the second division with Goztepe.

Diouf may have been more prolific at other clubs throughout his time in football, but with the curtains soon set to close on his career, he will surely look back at his time with Stoke as the most memorable, and Potters fans will continue to hold him in high regard after he was an imperative part of some of the club's best-ever seasons.