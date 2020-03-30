European football star sends message to West Brom ace as isolation void is filled

Across the game of football, people are trying to find ways of keeping themselves occupied with no matches to speak of around Europe’s biggest leagues.

Indeed, we’re seeing plenty of nostalgic content being thrown out and, perhaps pleasingly, players interacting with fans even more than usual as they look to give updates into their time in isolation.

Plenty of players have been taking part in Q&As on social media in order to help fill the void currently left by the global pandemic, and one involving Romaine Sawyers has caught the eye with former West Brom ace Romelu Lukaku joining in.

The former Brentford midfielder asked what his favourite game he went to as a fan of the club was, with him responding that it was the famous 5-5 at The Hawthorns in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last match in charge that stood out.

That day, Romelu Lukaku once again shone in a Baggies shirt and, with Sawyers tagging him on Twitter, the now Inter Milan striker reflected on the game with a simple message:

Lukaku has become one of Europe’s most recognisable strikers having played for Manchester United and now being at Inter Milan.

However, we first got to see his potential and talent in the Black Country where he regularly tore the big teams up.

He did so that day, and it’s clear that he looks back on that game and his time at the club fondly.