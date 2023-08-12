Serie A duo Juventus and Napoli are being put off by Leeds United's £30m valuation of winger Wilfried Gnonto, according to 90min.

Gnonto has been the subject of plenty of interest this summer and this comes as no surprise following the Whites' fall to the Championship.

Many teams will be looking to capitalise on the Whites' relegation by poaching their best players and some of their key men including Max Wober have already sealed exits from Elland Road.

However, Gnonto remains in West Yorkshire at this stage with less than three weeks to go until the summer transfer window closes.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's situation at Leeds United?

Last night, Leeds released a statement revealing that Gnonto and his representatives had been told earlier this week that he wasn't going to be sold during this transfer window.

Following this conversation, the 19-year-old decided to make himself unavailable for both the Shrewsbury Town game and today's clash against Birmingham City, with the player failing to make the trip to the Midlands.

He now looks set to face disciplinary action - and it remains to be seen whether he makes himself available for the remainder of the Whites' games in August.

What key factor could prevent Wilfried Gnonto from making a move away from Leeds United?

Judging from this report from 90min, it seems as though money could be the main barrier to sealing this deal.

The player isn't believed to be on a big wage, something that should mean personal terms aren't an issue with the player seemingly desperate to leave Elland Road too.

However, Leeds are demanding around £30m for the winger and this is a price tag that could force both Juventus and Napoli out of this race with neither side keen on paying that much for the youngster.

The Toffees may be unwilling to pay this amount too and if they do manage to agree a fee with Leeds, they would want to pay in instalments rather than pay too much up front.

Is the £30m price tag for Wilfried Gnonto too high?

Considering Juventus and Napoli are two of the giants of Serie A, the fact they are unwilling to pay £30m for Gnonto suggests this is a huge fee for a player of the winger's inexperience.

However, he still has four years left on his contract with the Whites and considering his potential, £30m isn't a ridiculous price tag.

But he wasn't too prolific in front of goal in the Premier League last season and this is why he may not have done enough to justify his reported price tag.

The fact he's pushing for a move may also reduce his valuation because Leeds may not want to keep hold of him if this saga ends up affecting the dressing room.

£25m could be a fairer price tag and considering the Toffees reportedly bid £20m, that could end up being a good compromise. As mentioned though, how much of that they want to pay up front could potentially be a barrier if the two sides are keen to reach an agreement.

He may not be 'for sale' - but every player has their price and this is why Sean Dyche's side should continue to try and get a deal over the line.