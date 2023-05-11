The managerial merry-go-round at Watford has continued with the appointment of a fourth new manager since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic both failed to keep their jobs at Vicarage Road for longer than six months, and Chris Wilder's interim spell in charge between March and May ended with a whimper as the Hornets failed to make the Championship play-offs.

Enter Valerien Ismael who will now step into the dugout to try and push the Hertfordshire outfit back to the Premier League next season, in a decision that was made in the end by owner Gino Pozzo despite the search being led by technical director Ben Manga.

Which managers were on Watford's radar prior to Valerien Ismael appointment?

Even though there was agreement in the end from all parties on Ismael, he wasn't the only candidate that the recently appointed Manga sounded out.

According to a report from The Athletic, one of the names that Manga sounded out was Gerardo Seoane, who was most recently at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany in 2022.

The 44-year-old Swiss coach was headhunted by Manga previously at Frankfurt in 2021 but they opted for a different individual, and despite the Watford supremo being interested in hiring Seoane for the Hornets, he is keen on next managing in a top division rather than a second tier.

Manga was also keen on Alexander Blessin, who has previously been at Belgian outfit Oostende and Genoa in Italy.

German manager Blessin was linked with the Sheffield United job back in 2021 but the Hornets hierarchy discovered that he wasn't guaranteed to obtain a work permit to join the club, so they abandoned any official approach.

Other names that were considered briefly were Legia Warsaw boss Kosta Runjaic, Bernd Hollerbach, Adi Hutter and ex-Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber, whilst Francesco Farioli was spoken to in April.

Will Valerien Ismael be the right fit for Watford?

It's far too early to say if the Frenchman will be the right person to come in and turn things around at Vicarage Road.

There's likely to be a full-scale rebuild this summer of the playing squad and they will have to fit the style of Ismael, who is known for being quite direct.

He will now be given the time though to assess the squad's contracts having brought him in ahead of the summer transfer window, so you can expect to see a new-look Watford side come the start of the 2023-24 season in August.