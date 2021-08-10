European duo keeping tabs on Fulham player as they consider transfer move

Fulham’s Jean Michaël Seri is attracting interest from Napoli and Galatasaray ahead of the transfer deadline later this month.

The midfielder joined the Cottagers from Nice in 2018 when the Londoners were in the Premier League and despite arriving with a lot of hype, Seri struggled to make an impact in England.

As a result, he has been out on loan in recent years, having spells with Galatasaray and Bordeaux.

But, with no permanent offer on the table, Seri returned to Fulham for pre-season but he was an unused substitute for the opening day draw with Middlesbrough.

With the 30-year-old having entered the final year of his deal, a move is expected before the window shuts and Foot Mercato have revealed that there are two potential destinations for Seri.

They claim Napoli are looking at the player following an injury issue in midfield, whilst Turkish giants Galatasaray are also monitoring the situation as they consider bringing Seri back.

It doesn’t state whether a loan or a permanent move would be on the cards for Seri.

The verdict

This is a transfer that just hasn’t worked out and it’s clear that Marco Silva is not relying on Seri this season as he didn’t feature on Sunday despite the club having a lot of injury problems in midfield.

So, another move would be best for all parties as it would give the player a chance to get regular football and free up some wages and space for the Cottagers.

You would expect something to happen in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where Seri is at the start of September.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.