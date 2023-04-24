Leeds, Eintracht Frankfurt and Lille had scouts in attendance to watch Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres in their recent draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Will Viktor Gyokeres leave Coventry City?

It seems as though half of the Premier League have been linked with Gyokeres over the past few windows, and it’s easy to see why. The Swedish international has been outstanding once again for the Sky Blues, scoring 20 goals this season, which has inspired an unlikely promotion push.

However, with his deal expiring in 2024, the upcoming transfer window represents their last chance to get a significant fee for the player, so a sale is likely if they remain in the Championship.

And, it appears as though Gyokeres will have his pick of the clubs, as the Daily Mail have revealed that there is now interest across Europe, as they confirmed which scouts had been watching Coventry’s recent 1-1 draw against Blackburn at Ewood Park.

“Leeds, Lille and Eintracht Frankfurt also took the chance to watch Coventry's Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres.”

Whilst the appeal of the Premier League is obvious, Lille are likely to be playing European football next season, whilst Frankfurt could still finish in the top six in the Bundesliga, and they have good recent pedigree having won the Europa League against Rangers last season.

Realistically, all at Coventry know they only have a chance of keeping hold of their talisman if they seal promotion this season.

Mark Robins’ side are currently fifth in the table, and could take a big step to confirming their place in the play-offs with a win over Birmingham City this weekend.

Gyokeres transfer battle will be fierce

We all know that goalscorers are hard to come by, so Gyokeres is rightly going to be a man in demand this summer, and that should help Coventry when it comes to getting a big fee for their star man.

Of course, in an ideal world for Sky Blues fans, they will win promotion and Gyokeres will sign a new contract. And, with the way the team is playing right now, that’s something that shouldn’t be ruled out. However, if they fail to go up, a departure is inevitable and Robins will need to use the funds wisely to reshape the squad this summer.

For Gyokeres, he’s going to have a lot of offers on the table, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up, as there are some big clubs taking notice of him now.