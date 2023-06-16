Burnley have been joined by AS Monaco and SC Freiburg in the race for Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Robins are on the prowl for fresh blood and have already made a productive start to the summer transfer window, with Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie and Haydon Roberts all coming in to strengthen Nigel Pearson's side's defence.

However, they could also lose a few assets including Alex Scott and Massengo, with the latter set to leave the club at the end of this month following the expiration of his contract.

With the Frenchman failing to put pen to paper on a new deal at Ashton Gate, Pearson decided to leave Massengo out of his plans before his loan move to Auxerre in January, giving him the chance to move back to his home country temporarily.

Are Bristol City due any compensation for Han-Noah Massengo?

With the Robins offering him a new contract, they are entitled to receive compensation for Massengo and that money could potentially be used to boost their transfer kitty, although they may not generate too much from his sale.

They could secure a decent amount of money for the potential sale of Scott though, something that would give City the chance to spend a decent amount in the market.

Should Burnley make the effort to beat AS Monaco and SC Freiburg in the race for Han-Noah Massengo?

Romano has reported that all three interested sides, including the Clarets, have asked about the conditions of the deal with the race remaining open at this stage.

Massengo would have been hoping to have achieved a lot more at Ashton Gate considering his potential, but he's still young at this stage and still has time to transform himself into a player that can be an asset in one of Europe's top leagues.

This is why the Clarets should certainly be looking to get a deal over the line for him, with more depth in the middle of the park potentially required this summer.

Samuel Bastien's future may not be certain at this point and even if it is, bringing in someone like Massengo who they can develop could be beneficial in the long term.

It's clear that Vincent Kompany's side are planning for the future and not just focusing on the present - and with this in mind - it wouldn't be a shock if the Bristol City man arrived at Turf Moor.