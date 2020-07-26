European clubs lining up for Reading man

Tyler Blackett has caught the attention of Belgian side K.V. Oostende and Turkish sides Alanyaspor and Ankaragucu after Reading announced his release yesterday.

Blackett along with Gareth McCleary, Chris Gunter, Jordan Obita and Charlie Adam, will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

It comes as Mark Bowen looks to trim his squad size ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season, and already Blackett is being likened with his next club.

It was Fenerbahce last January that were tabling a move for Blackett but now it’s both Alanyaspor and Ankaragucu that are considering the swoop, with Oostende in the race too according to French outlet FootNews.be.

Blackett, 26, is a product of the Manchester United academy. An England international at all of U16, 17, 18, 19 and 21 level, he joined Reading in 2016.

He made 116 appearances the club and became a well-liked player, featuring a further 20 times this season as Bowen preferred other names in defence.

Fans will be sad to see him leave on a free – he’s a strong player who’s still got some years left ahead of him, but to lose him for free when there was previous interest will come as something of a blow for Bowen and Reading.

The verdict

There looks to be a lot of options for Blackett now. He could likely get another move in England, probably even another Championship side. But with European interest he might takes his chances – as so many English footballers are today. A player with plenty yet to offer though, if Blackett does head overseas then we could yet see his return to England one day.