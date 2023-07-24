Highlights Nice are interested in signing Ricardo Pereira from Leicester City and hope to add him to their squad in the current transfer window.

Leicester City is open to selling Pereira but not keen on a loan deal, as they have already experienced significant player departures and want assurances for a permanent deal.

Pereira has a history with Nice and is open to returning to the club, but if a move fails to materialise, Nice will consider other targets.

Nice are seeking a move to sign Ricardo Pereira back to the club this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 side are hopeful of adding to their options at right-back during this transfer window.

The French team is currently facing ownership uncertainty, which has not helped their current transfer plans.

The club’s sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is having to rely on his contact within the game to make up for a lack of resources being afforded to him this window.

This has led Nice to scouting Leicester City for their former player Pereira, who was at the club from 2015 to 2017 before signing for the Foxes.

What is the latest surrounding Ricardo Pereira’s future?

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship has raised some doubts over the future of the 29-year-old.

Pereira does have a contract with the second division side until 2026, but is attracting interest in a move this summer.

Nice are hoping to secure a loan move for the full back, who spent two years on loan from Porto earlier in his career.

Pereira’s previous stint in France was quite successful, helping the team to third and fourth place finishes respectively.

The Portuguese contributed two goals and eight assists in two campaigns in the French top flight.

He returned to Porto for one more season before signing for Leicester in 2018.

What is Leicester City’s stance regarding Ricardo Pereira?

It has been claimed that Leicester are open to a full sale for Pereira, but that they are not keen on a loan deal.

Leicester have already sold a number of players this summer, most notably James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Significant first team members like Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu have also both departed as free agents, meaning there has been a lot of change at the King Power Stadium this off-season.

Enzo Maresca has arrived as manager with the task of bringing the club back to the Premier League.

However, he may have to do so without Pereira, who himself is keen on a return to France given his history with the club.

Pereira has fond memories of his time at Nice, and so would be open to coming back to the team.

However, Nice are willing to move on to other targets should a move for the Leicester defender fail to materialise.

Leicester’s Championship campaign gets underway in under two weeks, with the Foxes set to face Coventry City on 6 August.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Ricardo Pereira?

A loan move wouldn’t exactly be beneficial to Leicester in any way, so it would need to come with some assurances that a permanent deal could be agreed down the line.

Otherwise, Leicester may as well hold onto the full-back given he could still play a key role for the team.

Pereira is a good player who has been hampered by fitness issues in recent years, so could help Leicester’s promotion bid if he can stay healthy.

But if Nice come in with a good financial offer, then Leicester should be open to a sale all things considered.