European club submit multi-million pound offer for Reading forward

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly made a £4.5million bid for Reading forward George Puscas according to a report from Nethaber.

The Romanian striker has started to show glimpses of his exciting potential with the Royals, after signing for the Berkshire-based club in the summer of 2019 from Inter Milan.

Puscas has made 33 appearances for Mark Bowen’s side this season, and has hit 11 goals for the Championship club, who have an outside chance of challenging for a top-six finish in the second-tier.

Reading are currently sat 14th in the Championship table, but are just eight points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Recent off-the-field events have previously called an abrupt halt to fixtures across the EFL, although clubs have recently returned to training ahead of the competitive return to matches on the weekend of the 20th June.

Puscas is likely to be involved in their first game back at the Madejski Stadium, when the Royals prepare for the visit of struggling Stoke City.

The Verdict:

I’d be surprised if he left the club in the summer.

There’s no doubting that Fenerbahce are a reputable club, but Puscas has only been with Reading since the summer of 2019, and you would imagine that they wouldn’t want to cash-in on him anytime soon.

He’s really impressed me with Reading, and I think he can be a key player in any potential promotion bids they have in future seasons.

It would be a real worry if they were to cash-in on him in the summer, especially if it was for a fee of just £4.5million.