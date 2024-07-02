Anderlecht are interested in signing winger Abu Kamara from Norwich City in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Belgian side have been monitoring the progress of the 21-year-old for some time now.

Having come through the youth ranks at Norwich, Kamara has so far made three first-team appearances in all competitions for the Canaries.

He then spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, where he played a key role in helping the club win promotion back to the Championship as League One champions.

Abu Kamara 2023/24 League One stats for Portsmouth - from SofaScore Appearances 46 Goals 8 Shots per Game 1.3 Assists 10 Pass Success Rate 70% Dribble Success Rate 45% Duel Success Rate 46%

Now it seems as though that form is starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere, with the transfer market back open.

Anderlecht want to sign Norwich City winger

As per this latest update, Anderlecht are keen to do a deal to bring Kamara to the club for next season and beyond, which would be a blow to Portsmouth who are keen on re-signing the winger this summer.

The Belgian outfit are apparently keen to secure the services of the winger, after tracking him for an extended period recently.

However, it is suggested that Norwich themselves want to keep the winger at Carrow Road despite those links with a move elsewhere.

As things stand, there is a year remaining on Kamara's contract with the Canaries, securing his future in East Anglia until the end of this season.

That of course, means this summer could be the club's last chance to cash in on him, which may put them under pressure if Anderlecht do make a bid.

Norwich are heading into something of a new era this season, with Johannes Hoff Thorup replacing David Wagner as manager.

That comes after they were beaten 4-0 by Leeds United in last season's Championship play-off semi-finals, following a sixth place finish in the regular season in the second-tier.

So far this summer, Norwich have made one first-team signing, with Jose Cordoba signing on a permanent deal from Bulgarian side Levski Sofia.

For their part, Anderlecht finished third in the Belgian top-flight last season, ensuring they will compete in the qualifying rounds for the Europa League in the coming campaign.

Canaries must keep hold of Abu Kamara with a new deal

It feels vital that Kamara is not allowed to leave Carrow Road this summer, despite the interest emerging in him from elsewhere.

The winger was brilliant on loan at Portsmouth last season in helping them to the League One title, suggesting he is ready to make the step-up to the Championship.

As a result, it would seem to make little sense for Norwich to now let him go, without having the chance to benefit from his abilities themselves.

However, Kamara's contract situation does mean that if a big offer comes in, it may be difficult for them to turn it down as things stand.

Indeed, it could also be argued that the chance to play top-flight football for a team that will be targeting trophies and European football, may be appealing for the winger too.

With all that in mind, there is an argument that Norwich City ought to now be doing all they can to agree a new contract with Kamara that secures his future with the club, and allows them to hold off outside interest in him.