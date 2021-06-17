European club make transfer approach for Swansea City man

Swansea City attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda could be on the move this summer as Anderlecht have made an approach for him, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

The 22-year-old has a top pedigree having joined the Liverpool youth academy from West Brom at the age of 15, but he failed to make a senior appearance for the Reds and joined the Swans in 2018.

Having made just 21 Championship appearances in his first two seasons with the club, Dhanda appeared more often in the 2020-21 campaign, playing 27 times and scoring just one goal.

January interest seemingly emerged in Dhanda from across the continent, with Leeds United and Bournemouth on these shores credited with an interest along with European outfits RB Leipzig, Marseille and Atalanta according to the Daily Mail.

But now it seems as though Vincent Kompany has made a move for Dhanda, with his side finishing fourth in the Belgian Pro League last season and will play in the Europa League qualifying rounds next season.

Dhanda has one year remaining left on his contract and it remains to be seen how Swansea will respond to interest from the continent.

The Verdict

Considering Dhanda isn’t much of a regular for Swansea, with just 14 of last season’s appearances being starts, it makes the interest from abroad a bit surprising.

I must admit when I read the likes of Leipzig and Marseille were interested in January I was quite baffled considering Dhanda has never shown anything to warrant that kind of link, and I think Swansea fans will be quite shocked as well.

That isn’t to say Dhanda doesn’t have talent – he definitely does – but he hasn’t quite channelled it just yet to be a consistently good Championship player and that’s the reason why Steve Cooper hasn’t used him that much, so he may be willing to consider an offer for him.