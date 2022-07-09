European club make eight-figure bid for Sheffield United player

Werder Bremen have made an opening bid for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to a report from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (09/07, 08:25) has claimed.

Berge joined Sheffield United from Belgian side Genk back in the 2020 January transfer window, and has often been linked with a move away since then, although he has so far stayed put at Bramall Lane.

The midfielder has so far made 66 appearances in all competitions for the Blades, scoring eight goals in that time.

Now however, it seems as though clubs are starting to step up their pursuit of a potential deal for the 24-year-old.

According to this latest update, Werder Bremen have now made an offer of £17.9million for the signing of Berge, as they prepare to compete in the Bundesliga next season.

However, it is thought that offer has not been accepted, and that Sheffield United will consider offers worth around the £22million they apparently paid Genk for his services two-and-a-half years ago.

That is despite the fact that there is said to be a £35million release clause in his contract, that runs for another two years.

Along with Werder Bremen, two other German top-flight are also reported to be interested in a potential move for Berge this summer.

The Verdict

This update will be a big concern for those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

Berge is a key influencer for the Blades in the centre of the park, and it would be a big blow to their hopes of promotion were he not to be around for next season.

But with so long left in the transfer window, there is still plenty of time for clubs to meet their asking price here, which will no doubt put the Blades under pressure over a potential sale.

Indeed, now it is known that one club has made a move, other interest could well emerge, since teams are not going to want to be beaten to a potential deal such as this.