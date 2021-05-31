European club join Nottingham Forest in race to sign midfielder ahead of 2021/22 season

Nottingham Forest face competition from Russian side Spartak Moscow to the potential loan signing of Filip Krovinovic according to Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti.

Krovinovic spent the second-half of this year’s campaign on loan with Chris Hughton’s side, and made 19 appearances in total for the Reds, as they finished 17th in the Championship table.

But the 25-year-old returned to his parent club Benfica this summer, although it is believed that the Portuguese giants are keen on find him regular game time elsewhere, as they look ahead to the 2021/22 campaign.

Forest are reportedly interested in bringing Krovinovic back to the City Ground for the upcoming season, but it is now claimed that Spartak Moscow have entered the race to land his signature.

The midfielder could be tempted by a move to Russia as well, as it would see him work under the management of Rui Vitoria, who is the manager that signed Krovinovic for Benfica back in 2017.

It is reported by Sportske Novosti that Krovinovic is one of the ‘top picks’ for Vitoria at Spartak Moscow, who finished this year’s campaign second in the Russian Premier League.

The Benfica midfielder has one year remaining on his contract with the Portuguese side, and it remains to be seen as to what the future holds for him at this stage, with interest in his services from other clubs.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see which club he ends up at for the upcoming season.

I was impressed by what I saw from Krovinovic in this year’s campaign for Nottingham Forest, and he added a creative spark to their team going forwards in attack.

Therefore, it’s not come as much of a surprise to hear that Chris Hughton’s side are believed to be keen on bringing him back to the City Ground this summer.

But linking up with former Benfica manager Rui Vitoria could be a tempting proposition for Krovinovic, so he’ll have a tough decision on his hands in the coming months it seems.