Blackburn Rovers finished just outside the Championship play-off spots in the 2022-23 season despite spending much of that time in the top six.

And they may pay the price for missing out on a shot at Premier League promotion as their squad is set to look a bit different when the new season begins.

Ben Brereton-Diaz is moving on as a free agent with a switch to Villarreal expected, Bradley Dack has also been released after six years at the club and there are transfer links to the likes of captain Lewis Travis, who is being eyed up by divisional rivals Millwall but also Premier League newboys Luton Town.

It appears that the Hatters could be eyeing a double raid of Rovers as they have recently been named as a club interested in signing Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

They've got competition for his signature though as according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, another outfit who are keen on the 30-year-old are Anderlecht from Kaminski's home nation of Belgium, who finished in mid-table of their domestic league last season.

What is Thomas Kaminski's current Blackburn Rovers situation?

Kaminski still has a while to run on his contract at Ewood Park just yet, having penned a fresh agreement last February until the summer of 2025.

The Belgian was the undisputed first-choice of Tony Mowbray at that point, but his situation changed somewhat in the 2022-23 campaign under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

An injury saw him lose his position in the starting 11 to Aynsley Pears in February and despite working his way back to fitness, Kaminski never regained his place in Tomasson's plans and he will seemingly go into the 2023-24 season as Blackburn's second-choice stopper.

Should Blackburn Rovers let Thomas Kaminski go?

If Tomasson fancies Pears as his starting goalkeeper next season, then there's no reason to keep a potentially unhappy Kaminski - who still will want to be in and around the Belgium national team squad without ever featuring - at the club.

He will be on a good wage and perhaps one of the top earners at Blackburn, but they shouldn't sell unless they get their valuation.

Blackburn are said to want around the £6 million mark for Kaminski, and at the age of 30 now it's perhaps fair considering goalkeepers tend to last a lot longer than outfield players.

It's still tough to see Rovers getting that fee however, especially from a club in the Belgian Pro League like Anderlecht.